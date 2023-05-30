Airships Might Make A Comeback. Here's Why You May Not Want To Fly On One

Despite the 1937 disaster wherein a hydrogen-powered German airship known as the Hindenburg exploded over New Jersey killing 36 on board, dirigibles have remained in flight for over 170 years. Known also as blimps and zeppelins, these rigid airships use readily-available hydrogen or helium to take to the skies. And despite the Hindenburg's hydrogen mishap, these aircraft of the past have renewed interest as a more sustainable, less expensive form of aerial cargo and transport than their gasoline-guzzling jet and helicopter counterparts.

French company Flying Whales "claims its airships will produce less than 10% of the carbon emissions while operating," according to CNN. The biggest argument for any company hoping to get in on the airship game is going to be hydrogen or helium — the former is plentiful and more powerful while the latter isn't flammable and doesn't explode.

But as companies like Flying Whales, among others, explore the future of airship technology as a lower-emission, more environmentally-friendly form of transport, there is one major reason you might not want to book travel on one.