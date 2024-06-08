This Wingless Concept Jet Could Traverse Over The Atlantic At 1,120 MPH

The average non-stop flight from New York City to London on a passenger airline takes roughly seven hours, depending on the plane. Designers of a new aircraft, the Sky OV Evo, are taking the wingless concept from one of America's best stealth bombers and hoping to cut that flight time down by two hours. Not only that, the designers of this plane also intend for it to be a quiet and luxurious experience.

Óscar Viñals, the aircraft's designer, intends for it to fly faster than the speed of sound at 1,118 mph, or Mach 1.5. This isn't the first passenger plane that would achieve supersonic speeds, though. Some argue the Concorde jet was ahead of its time when it hit a max speed of 1,354 mph and flew across the pond in about three hours.

Viñals admitted that the Concorde was a significant influence for this project. He intends for the Sky OV to be more than just a fast airplane with a unique appearance, though. The Sky OV Evo also utilizes technology that will cut down on emissions and improve performance. Its AI-controlled ailerons, a movable airfoil used to control lateral balance, make it a significant leap forward in aerospace design, especially for a passenger plane. Still, it would be years before this plane hits the tarmac — if it ever does.