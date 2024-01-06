Here's What Makes The Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit One Of America's Best Stealth Bombers

When one thinks of a stealth aircraft, perhaps nothing comes to mind more than the sleek form factor of America's B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. Developed and manufactured by Northrop Grumman, the first flight for this iconic step in aeronautic technology occurred in the late 80s and would spark a long legacy of stealth combat from the U.S. Air Force.

More than just a recognizable design, however, the B-2 bomber has stood the test of time over three decades after it was first delivered to the Air Force. It remains one of the world's most impressive aeronautic feats, introducing cutting-edge stealth technology and setting airborne combat records.

Though the B-2 is arguably the most recognizable stealth bomber in history, you may be surprised to learn that the technology and development that went behind manufacturing this most feared of the aircraft surprisingly started in the 1970s as a response to tensions during the Cold War.