Does Cummins Make Engines For Chinese Trucks?

The world of engines has long been one of the most fascinating aspects of automotive industry. Combustion engines, in particular, have cemented themselves as some of the most reliable and/or equally powerful motors known today, from beastly V10s such as the special 5.7-liter V10 engine in the Porsche Carrera GT, to the more humble yet impressively reliable 2.5-liter inline four engine that powered the Jeep Cherokee and Wrangler in the 80s and 90s.

As expected, several companies exist today that make some truly impeccable engines. Among these is Cummins, known for its powerful diesel engines that power Ram trucks, among other vehicles.

Cummins is huge, standing alongside industry giants such as Ford and General Motors with their Power Stroke and Duramax engines, respectively. Given such size, the question arises: does Cummins serve more than just the Western market, and specifically, does it produce engines for Chinese trucks? Well, the answer to that question is a quick yes. In fact, Cummins has been conducting business in China since 1975, and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in the country. Let's discuss.