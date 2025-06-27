Does Cummins Make Engines For Chinese Trucks?
The world of engines has long been one of the most fascinating aspects of automotive industry. Combustion engines, in particular, have cemented themselves as some of the most reliable and/or equally powerful motors known today, from beastly V10s such as the special 5.7-liter V10 engine in the Porsche Carrera GT, to the more humble yet impressively reliable 2.5-liter inline four engine that powered the Jeep Cherokee and Wrangler in the 80s and 90s.
As expected, several companies exist today that make some truly impeccable engines. Among these is Cummins, known for its powerful diesel engines that power Ram trucks, among other vehicles.
Cummins is huge, standing alongside industry giants such as Ford and General Motors with their Power Stroke and Duramax engines, respectively. Given such size, the question arises: does Cummins serve more than just the Western market, and specifically, does it produce engines for Chinese trucks? Well, the answer to that question is a quick yes. In fact, Cummins has been conducting business in China since 1975, and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in the country. Let's discuss.
It all started with mining trucks
The relationship between China and Cummins had been budding through the mid 70s, with Erwin Miller, Cummins' then chairman, visiting the country for business. Cummins-powered heavy-duty mining trucks became a sight at the iron mine in Benxi, China, and with them, a relationship that stands to this day kicked off.
As the years have passed, Cummins has expanded its clientele in the country, supplying more than just engines for mining vehicles. The engine manufacturer supplies engines for JAC Motors, Foton, and Shacman, to name a handful. Let's briefly go over these manufacturers to understand their relationship with Cummins.
JAC Motors and Cummins began working together in 2018 through a 50-50 joint venture where Cummins works with JAC Motors to gear the automaker's vehicles with engines for the Chinese market. As per JAC's general manager, Xiang Xingchu, the venture involved JAC Motors providing its equipment expertise, while Cummins contributed its well-known technology and powertrain capabilities. Operations take place at JAC's manufacturing plant in Hefei, China.
More 50:50 joint ventures
Alongside JAC Motors, Cummins also makes engines for Beiqi Foton Motor Co. through the Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Company (BFCEC), another 50-50 joint venture. This venture is focused on making light duty, high performance diesel engines for the automaker's commercial vehicles. The venture was founded in 2008 and has produced some interesting motors, like the lightweight but high-performing ISF2.8 and ISF3.8 diesel engines.
Last but not least, Cummins supplies engines to Shacman, through, predictably, another 50-50 joint venture called Xi'an Cummins. Shacman trucks offer several engine options, including models from Weichai, MAN, Yuchai, all of them offering Cummins ISM and ISG engines.
Cummins supplies power units to other Chinese automakers besides these three. One of the most notable ones is Dongfeng, whose Dongfeng Warrior MS600 features a 314 horsepower 6.7-liter Cummins diesel, thanks to the Dongfeng Cummins Engine Co., or DCEC, a joint venture that Dongfeng and Cummins established in the '90s. While the 6.7-liter engine is an interesting choice for the MS600, especially considering what owners and mechanics say about the Cummins diesel engine, the power output is something to watch.