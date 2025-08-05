The Biggest Benefits (And Downsides) Of Owning A Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most iconic vehicles in American history and has a massive fan following as well, mainly due to its off-road prowess. The Wrangler debuted in 1987 and there have been four generations of it since. The earliest versions were called the YJ, followed by TJ, then came the JK, and we are currently on the JL generation of the vehicle.

The JL was launched in 2018 and since then there have been quite a few updates done to the models in terms of features and drivetrains, but it has stayed true to its roots. It is still a hardcore off-roader which is extremely capable. In 2025, you can choose between seven variants for the regular Wrangler and there are seven variants for the 4xe models as well.

There are two-door versions and models which are much suited for the road, while there are some which are built to go rock-crawling right out of the showroom floor. That being said, just like every other car, the Wrangler is great at some things, but it also has its downsides. If you are looking into buying one, we can tell you all the benefits and all the compromises you'd have to make as well.