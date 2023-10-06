Why Chevy Discontinued The Diesel In The Colorado Bison

Well, other than the positive attributes above, a diesel engine actually delivers fewer advantages for hardcore off-roading—an especially important consideration in today's expanding market where Raptors and Rebels and TRD trucks keep ratcheting up the performance potential available on the dealer showroom floor. Diesel engines use heavy cast-iron blocks, a key for reliability but less than ideal given the additional weight over the front axle. That heft puts more strain on suspension components, while also ruining front-to-rear weight distribution at high and low speeds. Even if diesel engines undeniably deliver low-end torque for towing, desert runners typically demand more high-end horsepower rather than low-end grunt.

Perhaps presaging the predicament that buyers of the new truck face, Chevrolet purposefully developed the Colorado's 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with diesel fans in mind. The mill uses a fully forged bottom end, a 30% stiffer crankshaft, and improved casting for the cylinder block. Oil squirters and electronic thermostats help to keep lubrication and cooling at ideal temperatures, keeping the mill at optimal operating temps even after towing up long grades then shutting off at the top of the hill.

The beefy little powerplant comes in three output levels, which vary only by ECU tune. The base engine puts out 237 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque, while the high output tune in the ZR2 and Bison results in an impressive 310 horsepower and an unbelievable 430 lb-ft. That's up from 369 lb-ft from the diesel, of note. An eight-speed automatic further helps with more discrete gear ratios, too. And yet, overall weight versus the outgoing Bison increases to 5,265 pounds versus 4,955 pounds for the older diesel—though a "regular" ZR2 tips the scale at 4,940 pounds with smaller tires, less armor, and none of the hydraulic Multimatic jounce controllers (also known as bump stops when built out of solid rubber pieces).