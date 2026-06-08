12 Of The Weirdest Things Auto Companies Made That Aren't Cars

Back in the late 1920s, Ford wanted to secure its own supply of rubber from rubber trees, so the company decided to build a whole town Amazon Rainforest to harvest it. The experiment ultimately failed for a multitude of reasons, but it was one of the earliest examples of automotive companies making some truly weird stuff. Over the next century, the companies you know best would get up to some truly ridiculous things, either for the sake of being collectible or as honest-to-goodness attempts to branch out into other industries.

Honda's Asimo robot is a great example of this. Honda has put a lot of money into its robotics arm with the intent of making robots to help people and companies do various things, even though the famous Asimo got retired in 2018. This only scratches the surface into the strange and goofy things that automakers have gotten themselves into over the years. In fact, most automakers have engaged in this behavior, if not all of them to an extent. So, if you're looking for some fun facts for your next trivia night, scroll on to see some of the weirdest stuff automakers have made that aren't automobiles. If you want to see weird concept cars, we have you covered for that too.