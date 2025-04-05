Ford Built An Entire City In The Amazon Rainforest, Only To Quickly Abandon It - Here's Why

Several pioneering industrialists of the 20th century, such as John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, and Cornelius Vanderbilt, had no shortage of ambition, and seeing immense success from their business ventures, sought to make a positive social impact as well. These historical figures became titans in the oil, steel, and railroad businesses, later starting foundations for well-being, financing libraries, and building academic institutions for the betterment of society.

Similarly, Henry Ford, the man behind America's first major automotive giant, sought to use his position and resources to make a positive impact on the world. While he is known for making automobiles more accessible to the average American, including two of the most successful models in Ford history, he was also known for his generosity toward his staff. With a belief centered around treating others fairly, Ford believed that this approach would create better people in general, who were more accountable.

With this fair treatment philosophy being a tent-pole of his success in the US, Henry Ford set his sights on a dramatically ambitious project in the Amazon jungle that combined his business practices, some philanthropy, and hopefully a cheaper means of rubber for his vehicle's tires. Unfortunately, due to infighting, the challenging environment, parasites and plant disease, Ford's utopian city of Fordlandia was doomed from the start, and support for the project was ultimately terminated following World War II.

