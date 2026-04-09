5 Things Hyundai Makes Besides Cars

Most car enthusiasts know that Hyundai Motor Group owns three car brands: Hyundai, Kia, and its luxury brand Genesis. Its success has helped Korea become one of the world's leading carmaking nations, but dig a little deeper into HMG's lengthy list of subsidiaries, and you'll find that it offers a lot more than just cars. Its many divisions include companies that deal with everything from financial services to logistics and even a farmland investment company.

The conglomerate was even bigger, but the original Hyundai Group was split into several distinct entities following the Asian financial crisis in the late '90s. Here, we're focusing on products made by subsidiaries of the Hyundai Motor Group, and not those made by HD Hyundai (formerly called Hyundai Heavy Industries Group). HD Hyundai's current business includes building everything from ships to construction equipment, but Hyundai Motor Group makes an even more diverse array of products.