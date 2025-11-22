Brazil's First Bullet Train Is On The Way, And Its Top Speed Is Staggering

In the modern age of travel, people expect to get where they need to go fast. This includes traveling by train, especially bullet trains, which can reach incredible speeds. If you live in Brazil, you'll eventually be able to take the country's first ever bullet train, capable of maxing out at a blistering speed of 320 kilometers per hour, or 199 miles per hour.

To put that speed in perspective, if you're traveling from Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo today, you'll be driving or taking the bus, and it's about a 6-hour ride. But Brazil's new train will take you the same distance in under two hours. The bullet train will be on par with those currently running in other countries, including France and Japan, which have some of the fastest high-speed trains in operation today. However, Brazil's train will be slower than the one tested in China in the fall of 2025. That high-speed train, a next generation model of the CR450, hit a top speed of 281 miles per hour.

Spearheaded by the company TAV Brazil, the route from Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo will cover 417 kilometers, or around 219 miles, with stops along the way in Volta Redonda and São José dos Campos. The electrified trains will run on a dedicated railway, guided by the same high-tech signaling system currently used in countries like Spain. Required environmental and technical studies are being conducted and are set for completion in late 2026.