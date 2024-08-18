The Science Behind Bullet Trains' Incredible Speeds

Since it first opened in 1964, Japan's high-speed rail system has been one of the country's most celebrated achievements. These trains, called Shinkansen, are known to English speakers as bullet trains. The word means "new mainline," which is an accurate descriptor, as they connect major cities across the country's mountainous terrain. Earlier editions of the bullet trains use a traditional propulsion system, which put even the fastest trains in the United States to shame, easily reaching speeds over 186 mph. By contrast, the fastest rail speed ever recorded in the United States was 170 mph.

Advertisement

But the most advanced bullet trains in the Shinkansen system are powered by maglev — a shortening of the words magnetic levitation. The aerodynamic bodies of these sleek, metal beasts slice through the air at 310 mph while their enormous weight is suspended above the track on a bed of magnets. The first maglev train in Japan was approved in 2014 and will connect Tokyo to Nagoya by 2027. There is a maglev in Shanghai, China, which is the fastest train on Earth.

But despite being incredibly fast, traveling aboard these trains feels silky smooth, allowing passengers to relax, eat and drink, or work as they hurtle across the country. Moreover, the trains are incredibly safe. The Shinkansen has carried more than 10 billion passengers without a single accident, an impossible safety record often attributed to Japan's high standards of rail operation. So, how exactly do these extraordinary trains reach such blistering speeds while maintaining a relaxed and safe atmosphere onboard? The secret lies in the science.

Advertisement