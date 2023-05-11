Whatever Happened To Elon Musk's Hyperloop (And Has It Been Canceled)?

In short, there is no existing Hyperloop between Los Angeles and San Francisco and there has not been any real progress on the project, aside from a mile-long tunnel from the Boring Company that some Teslas would lazily glide through. The tunnel itself was placed along Northrup Avenue in Hawthorne, California, with another in Las Vegas. That was about as far as any Elon-backed Hyperloop project came. That tunnel has been turned into a parking lot for SpaceX employees. According to a report from Bloomberg in November of last year, the project has been shelved for now. And given Elon Musk's propensity to make lofty claims with a dubious track record. it will likely stay in development purgatory for quite sometime instead of being outright canceled.

However, SlashGear has covered other projects bearing the Hyperloop moniker in the past. But those projects have also not seen the light of day apart from concept sketches and early rounds of funding. Right now, in 2023, there is no Hyperloop or Hyperloop-like transportation system zipping along the rails of America at high speeds.

In April of last year, Elon tweeted that his Boring Company will build Hyperloop "in coming years." Granted, this was mere months before Musk bought Twitter, and anyone who has spent even a modicum of time online knows that Musk has been "distracted" as of late, to put it lightly.