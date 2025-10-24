This Country Has The Most High-Speed Rail Mileage In The World

Whether it's environmental activists or public transportation enthusiasts, there's quite the vocal crowd urging the United States to build more high-speed rail transportation. Currently, the U.S. only has 735 km (about 457 miles) of high-speed rail actively in operation. Another 274 km (170 miles) are under construction, with an additional 5,062 km (3,145 miles) planned for the future. High-speed rail is a far more efficient method of transportation than airplanes and automobiles, so installing more of these rail lines across the country would be a huge environmental benefit. However, the United States falls way behind other countries with the amount of high-speed rail currently in use.

The true king of high-speed rail is China, which opened its first line in 2008. Not only does it currently offer the most total mileage of high-speed rail of any country in the world, it has more than twice as much rail as the next 10 countries combined. China's lines extend for 40,474 km (nearly 25,150 miles) to stretch across the country's nearly 9.6 million sq km (nearly 3.7 million sq mi) surface area. China also has over 13,000 km of high-speed rail under construction, and another 11,238 km are planned for the future. In 2024, these lines accounted for 3.3 billion passenger trips, making up nearly 76% of all train travel in China. The most popular line connects Beijing and Shanghai, which opened in 2011 and can cover 1,318 km (819 miles) in under four and a half hours at its fastest. China also operates the two fastest high-speed trains in the world, so it's certainly found an efficient way to transport people.