Many famous engineers have constructed epic bridges, from ones that appear to defy gravity to feats of engineering that can survive earthquakes or worse. Not all of them are indestructible, but bridges are also much more than a method of getting from point A to point B. That said, you could argue that the longest are the most impressive.

Whether it's over water or land, the longest bridges on the planet are awe-inspiring, and even nerve-wracking when it comes time to cross them. Bridges do collapse sometimes despite engineers' efforts, especially when nature comes into play.

Yet interestingly, preventing bridge collapses doesn't mean sticking to smaller or shorter bridges, which the longest ones in the world have proved. We found out that there are at least 10 bridges all around the world that are over 20 miles long, and some of them are as long as five times that length.

Here are 10 of the biggest bridges ever built, ranked by length.