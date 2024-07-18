How To Escape From A Sinking Vehicle

When you have other passengers in your car, you can't afford to think about yourself alone. Their well-being is also your responsibility. So, to give everybody the best chance of survival, you need to stay calm and communicate the escape plan.

In this kind of situation, you or the other passengers might be tempted to call an emergency line for help, smash the windshield, or get out through the door. If any of you waste precious time trying those options, the window of escape could close. And if the car sinks to the ground and water fills it up to the point where there's no longer any air in the vehicle, the chances of survival drop to zero.

The plan is simple: seatbelts off and out the window. As you try to unbuckle your seatbelt, instruct others to do the same. So, if you're able to do yours first, assist the others. Once the seatbelt comes off, try to open or break a window and then guide others through. Try to get the oldest kid out first if you have multiple children, and have them assist the others. Once you're all able to get out of the car, your priority should be to swim to the surface.

Robert reminded us, "Effective communication and reassurance can help keep passengers calm and focused on the escape plan. Ensuring everyone knows to hold their breath and move quickly once the window is broken can significantly improve the chances of all occupants surviving the ordeal."