10 Of The Most Unusual Modes Of Transportation You Can Use Today

Throughout history, there have been countless weird types of transport. From strange World War II vehicles to bizarre hearses, plenty of eye-catching and confusing designs have graced the earth, some so bad that they have long been forgotten in the vaults of history. Others have survived due to their practicality or popularity, and more are no doubt on the way as we hurtle ourselves into a technologically advanced future.

Fortunately, there are plenty of transport oddities around the world that you can ride today. Whether you're in the U.S. or traveling on a gap year around Asia, there are plenty of opportunities for unique vehicular experiences. Most are perfectly safe, but some will leave you to ride at your own risk. You may even be able to ride a few independently, but with many, you must put yourself in the care of a driver. With technology developing at the rate it is, some may not even have that.

From strange traditional vehicles facing their last hurrah to some that are placing a benchmark for the future, here are some of the most unusual modes of transportation you can use today.