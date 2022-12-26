Bizarre Hearses That You've Probably Never Seen

Most of us don't spend a lot of time thinking about hearses. You really only encounter them at funeral homes or cemeteries, and those encounters are hopefully uncommon. As a result, the hearse is a largely forgotten mode of transportation and when the time comes, as it must come for us all eventually, you're likely to take your final ride in whatever the funeral home has available.

There are, however, a few people who have spent an unusual amount of time thinking about hearses. They gazed upon the available offerings for end of life transport and found it lacking. Rather than curse the gods they took it upon themselves to re-imagine what crossing the ultimate finish line can look like.

Whether you're a fan of cool cars or just in favor of a little frivolity in the face of tragedy, these bizarre hearses prove that you can still make a statement, even in death. While death might be the end, that doesn't mean you can't cruise into the underworld in style. If it's the last entrance you'll ever make, you might as well make a good one.