2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid debuts with an Alfa Romeo engine

The wait is over. The 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is the first Maserati to have a hybrid-electric powertrain, but there’s a problem. Maserati’s first electrified vehicle is not coming to the U.S., but don’t despair.

If you’ve been pining for an electric Maserati, the Italian carmaker will debut the electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio in 2021. Also coming is the much-awaited MC20 sports car, which is available with either a gasoline-only, hybrid-electric, or all-electric powertrain.

But first, let’s talk about what’s in store for potential Ghibli hybrid customers. It comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine from the Alfa Romeo Giulia, albeit slightly modified to churn out more power and torque. It also has an electric supercharger to offer up to 325 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid also has a 48-volt hybrid powertrain with regenerative braking. The hybrid system consists of a small battery pack and a belt-starter-generator that spins the electric supercharger as needed. All told, Maserati claims 0 to 60 mph in 5.7-seconds and a 158 mph top speed, which is quick for a hybrid. The power unit is bolted to a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission.

All this extra hardware should add tons of weight. But surprisingly, the Ghibli Hybrid weighs less than a standard V6 Ghibli while producing 25-percent less CO2. The Ghibli Hybrid is available in GranSport (sportier) and GranLusso (more luxurious) trim levels.

At first glance, the Ghibli Hybrid resembles a standard gasoline-only Ghibli. But to make it stand out, the hybrid is distinguished by light-blue accents on the rear pillars, side air ducts, brake calipers, and in Maserati’s trident logo. The Ghibli Hybrid also gets a slimmer front grille and new taillights. Inside, the hybrid theme continues with light-blue embroidery on the seats.

New for the 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Maserati Connect and over-the-air updates. Production starts this September, while the first European deliveries are arriving in late October.