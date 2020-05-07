Maserati MC20 prototype spied cruising the streets of Milan

The all-new 2020 Maserati MC20 super sports car was anticipated to debut at the end of this month. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we won’t be seeing the production version until September 2020 at the latest. And just recently, Maserati released a few spy images of the MC20 prototype circling at night in the Piazza degli Affari in Milan, Italy.

According to the Italian carmaker, the MC20 is the successor of the highly successful Maserati MC12 (Tipo M144S) released in 2004. Apparently, the MC20 also commemorates Maserati’s return to racing. It’s also the first new Maserati of the modern era. The MC20 is a mid-engine sports car based on the discontinued Alfa Romeo 4C.

The sleek mid-engine body style is underpinned by a carbon-fiber tub derived from the Alfa 4C albeit being longer, wider, and has a longer wheelbase than the Alfa. And while the MC12 is a limited-edition megabuck supercar for track racing, the MC20 is poised to be more accessible in terms of price and performance.

Maserati has yet to release specific details about its newest sports car, but we have a couple of tidbits to satiate your appetite. The MC20 will probably have a mid-mounted turbocharged V6 engine with up to 600 horsepower connected to an eight-speed Getrag dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

This gives it some proper bragging rights to bang heads with the new Chevy C8 Corvette, Porsche 911, and Audi R8. However, it might also be offered with a V8 engine from the Levante Trofeo, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

The new Maserati MC20 will also be offered with a hybrid-electric and all-electric powertrain, although the gasoline-only model will be the first to debut this year. The MC20 will also be offered in coupe and cabriolet body styles. The coupe will arrive first while the chop-top is not slated to debut until 2021.

Did you see the statue of a huge middle finger in the background? It was created by Maurizio Cattelan and is located in the heart of Piazza degli Affari. Like the sculpture, Maserati claims the MC20 is a fine symbol of Italian audacity. We’ll know for sure whether or not it’s true as the production MC20 debuts in a few months.