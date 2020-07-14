2020 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid debuts on July 16

The 2020 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is debuting this July 16. Now, the Ghibli Hybrid is a special car for Maserati. It’s the carmaker’s first-ever electrified vehicle, and it won’t be the last. We heard through the grapevine that Maserati is poising to unveil hybrid versions of the next-gen GranTurismo and GranCabriolet, but the arrival of Maserati’s Ghibli Hybrid signifies a new era for the Italian carmaker.

And that’s not all. Maserati will also debut the facelifted gasoline-powered Ghibli later this year, but not before unveiling the much-awaited MC20 sports car, which is available with a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain. In a recent Facebook post, Maserati posted a teaser video of the Ghibli Hybrid for all the world to see. It came with lightning effects (signaling the shift towards electrification) and short glimpses of the new Ghibli Hybrid’s sheet metal.

The 10-second video didn’t reveal a lot, but it’s enough to discern what to expect from the new Ghibli Hybrid. Admittedly, the hybrid version looks remarkably similar to the outgoing model, but we did notice a resculpted front bumper, a new Maserati Trident logo, and new side vents. Here’s another teaser video posted on Maserati’s Facebook page.

Details are scarce about powertrain options, but we reckon the new Ghibli might be available as a pure hybrid and a PHEV (plug-in hybrid). On the other hand, gasoline-only Ghiblis will remain powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 345 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the Ghibli S has a retuned version of the standard car’s turbocharged V6 with 424 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been an exciting week for new cars. Ford recently debuted the all-new Bronco SUV, while Nissan will unveil the production Ariya EV on July 15. Meanwhile, Maserati’s electric assault continues in September as it presents the MC20 sports car.

We’ll know more about the newest 2020 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid in the next couple of days. Mark your calendars on July 16, 2020 (7:00 am EDT/1:00 pm CET) to preview the online debut of Maserati’s first-ever hybrid vehicle.