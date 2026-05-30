The 5.7 HEMI Engine's Greatest Hits: From Muscle Cars To Mopar Legends

Chrysler's HEMI is one of the most recognizable names in automotive history, its reputation built primarily on the iconic 426 HEMI that powered muscle cars like the Dodge Charger R/T and Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda. But the 426 was also incredibly short-lived, only made available as a street car engine from 1966 to 1971; after that, production HEMI engines were essentially dead, the name lying dormant for the better part of three decades until Chrysler revived the branding with the Gen III 5.7 HEMI for the 2003 model year.

In the years after that, the revived HEMI made its way to a series of vehicles under the DaimlerChrysler — later Chrysler, then Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, then Stellantis — umbrella, including modern-day Mopar legends like the Dodge Challenger R/T and more family-friendly offerings like the Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee. Along the way, the Gen III HEMI family also expanded to include a range of bigger and badder engines such as the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat engine, one of the most powerful HEMI engines ever made.

While there's no way around the fact that it's those big-power modern HEMIs that are the most exciting ones to discuss, they arguably would never have existed had the 5.7 HEMI (and the vehicles that it powered) not captured fans and admirers the way they did. And so, let's take trip down memory lane and look at some of the 5.7 HEMI's greatest hits.