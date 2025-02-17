10 SUVs With 500 Horsepower Or Greater, Ranked

SUVs are incredibly popular, with a global market size of $528 billion in 2024 and showing no signs of stopping any time soon. And while they're admittedly not everyone's cup of tea, they're are eminently practical vehicles that offer good amounts of room, seating capacity, and cargo space, all of which can come in very handy — especially if you've got a family to drive around.

Advertisement

Now, to be clear, SUVs aren't entirely problem-free, but on the whole, it makes a lot of sense why car buyers worldwide gravitate toward them. However, not everyone wants to sacrifice fun for practicality. Gone are the days when you had trade in your sporty, hard-accelerating two-seater in favor of a family-friendly ride. If you want a vehicle that'll thrill you every time you put your foot on the gas and still have enough room for family trips, SUVs have you covered. The pricey ones do, at least.

While you can indeed have your cake and eat it, you will have to set aside a decent chunk of change for the privilege of doing so. And thus, whether you're shopping around or just want to see how crazy modern people carriers can get, here's a list of 10 SUVs that make more than 500 hp — gas, hybrid, and all-electric.

Advertisement