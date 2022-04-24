Why America's Obsession With SUVs Is More Fatal Than Ever

The same SUV spec that gives drivers a sense of safety — specifically, an SUV's larger size — is also one of its greatest dangers. The bigger a vehicle, the more elevated its center of gravity is and, therefore, the greater the risk of a rollover at lower speeds, during crashes, and when making sharp turns. While SUV manufacturers have increased rollover security in newer models, many 2020 SUV models received a 4-star score for rollover tests in the NHTSA 5-star security ranking.

But the dangers of SUVs do not end with the risks for those inside the vehicle. The 2020 fatality report from the NHTSA found that pedestrian and cyclist fatalities are climbing, noting a rise from 16% in 2011 to 20% in 2022. The IIHS, meanwhile, reported on March 17 that SUVs and other large consumer vehicles are far more likely to hit pedestrians than smaller cars. The organization concluded that when large vehicles turn, due to their design, blindspots may block drivers' clear sight of people on the road.

IIHS VP of Research Jessica Cicchino added that with the increase in SUV sales, the "crash picture" on the streets is changing. Larger vehicles are also known for causing more severe injuries to pedestrians or nonoccupants. The IIHS calls for manufacturers to adapt SUV designs to avoid blindspots or innovate in technology that can detect people on the streets and alert drivers. Autonomous driving features like automated emergency braking and collision avoidance adapted to pedestrian and cyclist security could also play a significant role in reducing injuries and fatalities. A total of about 54,700 pedestrians were injured in crashes in 2020, the IIHS says.