5 Of The Most Powerful Engines Ever Put In A Porsche Cayenne

The Porsche Cayenne was introduced in 2002 as a third model to complement the 911 and Boxster. As stated on the manufacturer's website, Ferry Porsche claimed in 1989 that "if we build an off-road model according to our standards of quality, and it has a Porsche crest on the front, people will buy it." The Cayenne arrived in time to ride the SUV wave, and has evolved into a high-performance monster in its 20-plus years on the market.

Advertisement

Over that time, the Cayenne has gradually grown more powerful, as have off-road oriented machines from other manufacturers. For comparison's sake, consider the 2002 and 2024 Jeep Wranglers. The most powerful engine in the 2002 model was Jeep's famously reliable 4.0-liter inline six that produced 190 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. For 2024, Jeep offered a range of Wrangler powerplant options that included a 470-horsepower, 392-cubic-inch V8 and the 375-horse 4xe hybrid drive system. The base engine in the debut Cayenne was a 3.2-liter V6 that produced 250 horsepower, but that engine wouldn't have budged some later versions of the Cayenne if they were hooked up tail-to-tail.

[Featured image by Rudolf Stricker via Wikimedia Commons| Cropped and scaled | CC-BY SA 3.0]

Advertisement