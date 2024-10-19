5 Of The Most Powerful Engines Ever Built By BMW

If you were to assemble a group of the best automakers in the world to build the perfect car, you might have Lamborghini style it, Mercedes do the interior, and Porsche design the chassis. A strong argument can be made that BMW would be the perfect choice to tackle the engine. BMW has been building engines for over 100 years. In fact, the Bavarian marque has been building engines longer than it has been building cars. Over that century of fiddling and refining, it has built powertrains for economy-focused hatchbacks, championship-winning Formula 1 cars, and everything in between. BMW has not only built some reliable engines but also some extremely potent ones.

The company's most powerful engines cover a wide breadth of applications and designs. BMW's Motorsport division plays a large part in pumping out visceral powerhouses for BMW production models, including the 635-horsepower S63 and 738-horsepower S68 V8s. Its Formula One ventures have also produced some of the best engines to come out of the sport, like the 940-horsepower P83 V10 and 1,400-horsepower — yes, you read that right — M12/13 inline-four cylinder. One of BMW's most powerful engines, the 618-horsepower S70/2 V12, wasn't even used in a BMW but in the 1992 McLaren F1 – a car that remains the fastest naturally aspirated road car in the world to this day.