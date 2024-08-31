Every BMW Model Powered By The N63 Engine

BMW, like many other automotive companies, has a wide array of its own in-house engines. One of these is the N63, an engine that has been in use since 2008 and still makes its way into new models today. Unfortunately, this engine has often received poor feedback from drivers, leading to a general consensus that staying far away from it is the right move — especially its early iterations. The N63 has gone through multiple changes and improvements over the years, though, so there's a bit more to the story than the overall design simply being bad.

For some, knowing about which BMW models have this engine is useful in the same way as knowing every Ford model powered by the 5.4-liter V8, another engine drivers view poorly. It can help you steer clear of troublesome cars on the secondhand market and know beforehand how much maintenance may be required for an older model. But knowing about these different cars can also make their historical improvements clear. Looking at every BMW powered by the N63 doesn't just show why the engine received such a poor reputation, but also why it continues to stay in production even today.

There are other variations of the same engine under different names, such as the S63. For the sake of simplicity, this article will only focus on car models using engines with the actual N63 naming scheme.

