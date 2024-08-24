Every Ford Model Powered By The 5.4L V8 Engine

With how big of a company Ford is, it's only natural that its engineers and designers would run into some missteps along the way. One such misstep is the 5.4-liter Triton engine, which has gained a poor reputation as the worst engine ever put into a Ford vehicle. Thanks to this reputation, the engine hardly lasted past the 2010s, becoming something you'd be hard-pressed to find in any Ford today. But there's still quite a bit of history behind this engine that's worth looking into.

The 5.4-liter Triton was used in some of Ford's most popular trucks across the world. It was also used in cars that were restricted to overseas markets, and it found a presence in top-performing concept rides thanks to modifications. This could interest some die-hard Ford fans, especially if they want to see just how much potential this engine could've had. On the other hand, anyone looking for a secondhand ride might want to know where this engine was used just so they can avoid it as best as they can. Either way, it's not a bad idea to take a look at every model powered by Ford's Modular 5.4-liter engine.

