This Sleek Ford F-150 Concept Never Hit The Streets, But We Wish It Did

When Henry Ford put his Model T on the road in 1908, the conceptual vehicle made history as the original consumer car. And after over a century, Ford's automaker empire has had no shortage of interesting vehicles, some good, some weird. But one particular concept truck stands out from the pack, though it's an oft-forgotten player in F-150 history. Slipping through the cracks between Ford's ninth and 10th generations, this vehicle deserves a lot of love for the lasting impact it would ultimately have on the automaker's future vehicles.

Making its debut in 1995, the Ford F-150 Triton was ultimately just a small blip in blue oval history. It's both a placeholder and a preview of the contrast between the square truck and Ford's transition in turning hardened heavyweight haulers into more family-friendly options. According to Jalopnik, the Triton marked the first major diversion for the automaker's truck in nearly 20 years.