Hamann BMW X6 M looks ready to pounce

German tuning firm Hamann recently unveiled its newest body kit and tuning packages for the BMW X6 M. It’s no secret the BMW X6 is one of the forerunners of the coupe-crossover trend. The third-gen X6 remains as polarizing as ever, albeit easier on the eyes than the first and second-gen X6. But with the Hamann body kit, your BMW X6 M will be unlike any other crossover on the road.

Hamman’s body kit for the BMW X6 M includes a front lip, bespoke side skirts, and an aggressive rear diffuser, all of which are designed and engineered to tame the wind. Also included are two rear spoilers (a smaller ducktail and a larger wing) and a pair of spoilers on the roof, just above the rear windshield. We have no idea why Hamman’s BMW X6 M has four spoilers, but it may have to do with the car’s unusual rear styling, an X6 hallmark.

Also standard are gorgeous 23-inch graphite wheels, also available in white, silver, and black. Hamann has other wheel designs in many colors and sizes if you don’t like the touring vibe. Also worth mentioning are the optional Hamann quad tailpipes with black ceramic exhaust tips. Other changes include new springs (lowering the ride height by 1.38-inches or 35mm) and new Hamann badges to let everybody know you’re driving a modded BMW X6 M.

Under the hood is a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 motor pumping out 600 horsepower to all four wheels using an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Hamann will also fit its newest body kit to the X6 M Competition with 617 horsepower on tap.

Other options include Hamann floor mats, LED door projectors with the Hamann logo, and aluminum or black anodized pedals. OF course, the BMW X6 M and X6 M Competition has a generous array of standard kit like LEd lights, adaptive suspension, four-zone automatic climate control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless charging, and heads-up display.

Hamann failed to mention the individual pricing for its newest body kit, but the cosmetic package is available to order now. The BMW X6 M has base prices at around $110,000, so we figure a new body kit is chump change for those willing to take the Hamann plunge.