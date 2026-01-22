12 Of The Most Powerful Hemi Engines Ever Built

Many people have heard of Hemi engines, but don't really know what they are. To cut a long story short, Hemi is an abbreviation of "Hemispherical". The name arose because of the shape of the combustion chamber, which was domed, as opposed to the flat chambers in normal engines. When those madmen at Chrysler invented this engine, they made good on the uniquely American philosophy that if some power is good, absolutely insane amounts of power are better. This seemingly insignificant modification changed the way we see engines forever.

Today, the word "Hemi" in an engine specification means that there is an ungodly amount of power under the hood. So much power, in fact, that we as buyers have become a bit nose-blind to how much juice these engines (especially modern ones) can generate. Even half-century-old Hemi engines can still hold their own against modern vehicles, at least in terms of horsepower.

So, with all that said, here are 12 of the most powerful Hemi engines that were ever produced. We understand that there is a huge aftermarket scene for many Hemis, especially the classic ones, that would drastically increase the power figure. However, readers are requested to note that we've used the stock, official horsepower figures for each engine that we list out here. Also, while Chevy did also make Hemi engines, we'll stick to Chrysler's ones for this piece.