What Is A Turn-Key Crate Engine?

If one thing has proven true throughout the decades, it's that not all engines are created equal. Various types of combustion engines work in different ways, and some have fallen out of fashion, while other innovative models have jolted the automotive industry. What most do have in common is that they're complex and can take quite a bit of time, effort, and the addition of numerous parts to get working to the fullest.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there's the comparatively simpler turn-key crate engine, which has become quite popular among mechanics in recent years. Turn-key crate engines sit atop the hierarchy of the crate engine — an assembled motor typically shipped out in a plastic or wooden crate, hence the name. They're called "turn-key" engines because they're almost ready to be dropped in and for you to turn the key to start your car.

These engines include more pre-installed parts than the average crate engine, such as spark plugs, a starter, and an oil filter, reducing the effort needed to get them working. Of course, you'll have to put some amount of tools and work into installation, and not all come with the exact same components. Therefore, before you buy one, you'll want to assess what it'll take to get it installed and what you will and won't need to do. And when mulling over the idea of buying a turn-key crate engine, there are a few notable pros and cons to consider.

Advertisement