6 Common Mistakes People Make When Rebuilding Engines

When getting started on an engine rebuild, you might be tempted to take the first core that comes your way. This project will usually take at least a few full days of work to finish, so take your time at the outset and make sure you get castings that match your application and are as close as possible to the final specs you desire.

This might mean waiting weeks for the right block and heads before starting your rebuild, but it's important to start with the proper foundation. If you want the stalwart 350-cubic-inch Chevy V8 to drop in your now-parked 1967 Chevy Camaro, don't settle for a 327 just because the nearest salvage yard has one. Finding the right castings at the beginning of your restoration will reduce the chances of having additional problems down the line. Also, finding an engine with a bore and stroke very close to the one you want will cut down on the amount of time and effort required to hone the cylinders to your desired specifications.

If you're having trouble finding the castings you want locally, try searching online. On Car-part.com, you can search through thousands of used parts dealer inventories to find the exact engine you want, and many of those yards are willing to ship those used blocks and heads to your door.