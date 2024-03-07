8 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Come In Handy When Rebuilding An Engine

Every car owner dreads unexpected repair bills, and engine troubles can be some of the costliest. Even if you can diagnose the problem straight away — which isn't always as straightforward as it might seem – repair costs can run into eye-wateringly high figures thanks to the high labor charges associated with going to a reputable shop. Choosing to work on an engine yourself can hugely cut down on the final bill, but you'll need two key things to avoid further headaches: the right knowledge to remedy the problem and the right tools to get the job done.

Whether you're working on a weekend project car or fixing up a daily driver, there is a set of basic tools and equipment you'll need to have before starting work on a car engine. Harbor Freight is a great place to stock up on these tools, and we've rounded up a selection of eight affordable top picks to get you started.

A quick disclaimer: This is by no means an exhaustive list of what you'll need to work on an engine. The exact requirements will vary between projects, but these basics are fairly universal for all kinds of engine work.