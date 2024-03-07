8 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Come In Handy When Rebuilding An Engine
Every car owner dreads unexpected repair bills, and engine troubles can be some of the costliest. Even if you can diagnose the problem straight away — which isn't always as straightforward as it might seem – repair costs can run into eye-wateringly high figures thanks to the high labor charges associated with going to a reputable shop. Choosing to work on an engine yourself can hugely cut down on the final bill, but you'll need two key things to avoid further headaches: the right knowledge to remedy the problem and the right tools to get the job done.
Whether you're working on a weekend project car or fixing up a daily driver, there is a set of basic tools and equipment you'll need to have before starting work on a car engine. Harbor Freight is a great place to stock up on these tools, and we've rounded up a selection of eight affordable top picks to get you started.
A quick disclaimer: This is by no means an exhaustive list of what you'll need to work on an engine. The exact requirements will vary between projects, but these basics are fairly universal for all kinds of engine work.
Pittsburgh 2000-Pound Engine Stand
A good engine stand makes working on your engine that much easier, and it doesn't have to cost a fortune. The 2000-pound engine stand made by Harbor Freight's in-house brand Pittsburgh features a base with an "H" shape to ensure it remains more stable than other designs, and the engine mount can rotate up to 360 degrees for better access. The four adjustable arms ensure that you can mount all common types of engines, and the locking casters prevent unwanted movement while you're working.
The stand gets consistently strong reviews from Harbor Freight customers, with 91% of customers saying they'd recommend the product. At a retail price of $199.99, the 2000-pound stand isn't the cheapest engine stand option, and some buyers might be tempted to opt for the $99.99 1000-pound Pittsburgh engine stand instead. While the latter will be fine for smaller, lighter engines, buyers looking for the flexibility to work on all types of engines would be better served by the higher capacity option.
Haul-Master 1-Ton Manual Chain Hoist
To lift an engine out of a car, you'll need a suitable hoist. The Haul-Master 1 Ton Manual Chain Hoist is a solid budget option, retailing for $69.99. At the time of this writing, it's also further reduced for members of Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club. The hoist features a 6mm diameter chain made of hardened steel with rotating forged steel hooks. It's able to lift the engine up to ten feet, and a mechanical load brake adds an extra layer of safety while the load is above the ground.
The Haul-Master hoist gets exceptionally strong reviews from Harbor Freight customers, with an average of 4.8 out of five stars and 98% of reviewers saying they'd recommend the product. Most customers mounted the hoist to the roof of their shop or barn, but a few noted that mounting it to a suitably strong tree was another option for anyone who doesn't have an indoor space to work in.
Pittsburgh Half-Inch Torque Wrench
A torque wrench is a must-have item for every home mechanic, and if you're considering rebuilding an engine, there's a good chance you have one already. If not, then the Pittsburgh Half-Inch Torque Wrench is a great affordable option. It costs just $21.99 and boasts consistently high user reviews, with an average of 4.6 out of five stars. There are many pricier rival wrenches out there that offer slightly better precision or extra features, but the reality is that for most people, a basic, affordable wrench like the Pittsburgh will do just fine.
The half-inch wrench's accuracy is certified to within 4%, but like with any click-type wrench, that accuracy will diminish over time. Owners doing large amounts of engine work over a longer period of time will need to consider recalibrating their wrench — or, if you have an old wrench but are short on time, simply picking up a new wrench like this one with factory-fresh accuracy.
Pittsburgh 3-Piece Micrometer Set
When reassembling an engine, you'll need to have tools to measure clearances accurately, and that's where a micrometer set comes in handy. Harbor Freight's Pittsburgh 3-Piece Micrometer Set doesn't boast the digital readouts or additional features of its rivals, but at a retail price of $41.99, it's cheaper than almost all of them. The set comes with a plastic case to keep the micrometers in, with the three tools capable of measuring 0-1 inch, 1-2 inches, and 2-3 inches, respectively.
All three are accurate to within 0.0001 of an inch. The micrometers' anvils are made of hardened carbide to ensure they stay accurate for longer, while the frames are made of forged steel. Customers agree that the set is great value for money, with many noting their surprise at the quality on offer for the price. Reviews for the product achieve a 4.2-out-of-five rating on average, with 88% of customers claiming that they'd recommend the set.
Quinn 66-Piece Metric and SAE Socket Set
Another garage essential, the 66-piece metric and SAE socket set by Quinn, gives buyers plenty of versatility without breaking the bank. It's designed to cover all of the most common socket sizes, and features 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch extension bars. The sockets and ratchets are made from chrome vanadium steel to ensure a competitive lifespan, and each socket is color-coded to make it easier to distinguish between metric and SAE sizes.
Customer reviews of the set were extremely positive, with 98% of customers saying they'd recommend the product and rating it an average of 4.8 out of five stars overall. One reviewer even compared the Quinn set to pricier rivals from Mac and Snap-On, noting that the 66-piece set "has the same warranty at a fraction of the cost." While most professionals will prefer to stick with the top brands for optimal longevity and durability, the Quinn set is more than durable enough to handle the demands of almost any home wrencher, even those planning on doing more frequent engine work.
Pittsburgh 4-Inch Piston Ring Compressor
One of the cheapest items on this list, yet still a key piece of equipment for rebuilding an engine, the Pittsburgh 4-Inch Piston Ring Compressor retails on Harbor Freight for $10.99. It's designed to work across all common passenger vehicle engines, with a height of four inches to accommodate larger pistons. The compressor is pressurized by two steel bands connected by a simple thumb release mechanism.
A piston ring compressor is only ever good for doing one job, and unless you're planning on rebuilding multiple engines, it's unlikely most buyers will get much repeated use from it. That's why it's doubly important to not overpay for one, but Harbor Freight customers are convinced the Pittsburgh compressor is solid value for money. An impressive 92% of customers said they'd recommend the product, giving it an overall rating of 4.4 out of five stars from 280 reviews, as of this writing.
Pittsburgh 32-Piece SAE and Metric Combination Wrench Set
Alongside a good socket set, a wrench set is another of the most frequently required tools for all kinds of automotive repair work (not just rebuilding an engine). It's best to get a wrench set that features both SAE and metric measurements, like the Pittsburgh 32-Piece Wrench Set that's available from Harbor Freight for $21.99. It includes both standard-length and short wrenches, all of which are made of forged steel and finished in polished chrome, giving them a more premium appearance than their price might suggest.
The standard-length wrenches cover metric sizes from six to 17 millimeters and SAE sizes from 1/4-inch to 11/16-inch, while the shorter wrenches cover sizes between eight and 16 mm and 5/16 to 5/8 of an inch. Customer reviews for the set are almost unanimously positive, with 97% of customers saying they'd recommend the product and an overall review average of 4.7 out of five stars.
Pittsburgh Automotive 20-Piece Engine Brush Kit
When doing any kind of engine work, it's essential to keep every component clean. Even small amounts of dirt or contamination can cause damage, but there's an easy way to avoid that. The Pittsburgh Automotive 20-Piece Engine Brush Kit includes a wide range of sizes and brush materials for just $19.99. Brush sizes range between 1/4-inch and one inch, and all brushes have quick change shanks. Stainless steel, nylon, and brass brushes are included, to facilitate the cleaning of all major engine components, alongside both a handle for manual use and a power tool adapter.
The Pittsburgh brush kit is another good example of why it's not always a great idea to pay top dollar for more expensive branded items — customers agree that the kit does its job just as well as its rivals while costing less than most of them. In reviews, 90% of customers said that they'd be happy to recommend the product, rating it 4.4 out of five stars overall.