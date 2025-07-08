572 Mopar Hemi: Who Makes The Crate Engine & How Much HP Can It Produce?

Generally, muscle car fans all have a particular affiliation with a particular brand, be they Ford fans, Chevy nuts, or Dodge lovers. However, certain cars and engines will always draw a crowd, no matter what brand it's from. One such engine is the 426 Hemi, a classic muscle car engine that debuted just before the '73 oil crisis and associated emissions regulations strangled the muscle market for many decades.

The 426 Hemi engine debuted in the mid-1960s as a way for Dodge to impress in the ever-popular NASCAR series. Following its success, the decision was made to put 426 Hemi engines into street cars, and it appeared under the hoods of models such as the '69 Charger R/T and '71 Plymouth GTX. With 425 hp on tap, these were some seriously quick cars, especially for the era. However, we now live in the world of EV hypercars and Hellcat-powered Durangos, so muscle car fanatics aren't as satisfied with the 426's 425 hp as they were over 50 years ago.

That's where companies such as Prestige Motorsports step in. The company offers what's known as the 572 Mopar Hemi crate engine, which is essentially a 426 V8 that has been bored out and updated to produce a whole heap of extra horsepower — 700 hp, to be precise.