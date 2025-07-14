When Did Chevy Make Hemi Engines? A Brief Look At The History Behind Them

Chrysler (and its various automotive brands) will forever be known in popular automotive culture as the company behind the Hemi V8 engine. Whether it was the 426 Street Hemi of the '60s or the contemporary Hemis that powered late-model Dodge Scat Packs and Hellcats, for most people, "Hemi" equals "Chrysler." The power of the Hemi brand is so strong that Stellantis, the current owners of Chrysler and Dodge, has bowed to consumer demand and is now bringing the Hemi V8 back following a short hiatus.

But while Chrysler is the undisputed king of the Hemi, it's far from the only car company to experiment with the hemispherical induction chambers from which the Hemi gets its name. Ford famously had the "Semi Hemi" Boss 429 engine, for example, and there are also several non-V8 engines that can be considered Hemis, even if their marketing didn't lean into it like Chrysler did.

But did you know that during a brief period in the late 1960s, there was also a secret prototype Hemi variant of the legendary small-block Chevy V8? Let's take a look back at the rare Chevrolet Hemi 302 born out of the era's experimental road racing scene.