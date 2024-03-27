Everything You Need To Know About Ford's 302 Engine

Few automobile engines gain first-name status with the general public. You could make a case for the venerable Small Block Chevy and the overly generic Big Block from Ford, Chevy, and Chrysler. The Hemi name got increased recognition from the "That thing got a Hemi in it?" television commercials. Another well-known powerplant is the 302-cubic-inch 5.0-liter V8 from Ford.

Ford's 302-cubic-inch small block engine, known simply as 302 in most circles, powered various Blue Oval automobiles over the years. Ford's early 302-powered cars included the Mustang, Cougar, Fairlane, Torino, Fairmont, Crown Victoria, and Ranchero. The versatile 302 also powered several Ford pickup trucks and vans over the years. In addition, Mercury used the 302 in many of its mid- to full-size cars.

While the 302 was a popular and well-known engine, Ford transitioned to the metric naming convention in the late 1970s and early 1980s, switching from 302 to 5.0. The 5-O's name recognition likely stems from the prominent 5.0 badging present on nearly every high-performance Mustang since 1982. However, many people outside the Fox Body Ford Mustang fan base know Ford's Five-O engine by name.