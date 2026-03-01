13 Of The Coolest Honda Motorcycles Coming Out In 2026, And What They Cost
Although Honda is known for legendary sports cars like the Honda Civic Type-R and the Honda NSX, it didn't get its start with four-wheeled vehicles. Founder Soichiro Honda began the business with a motorized bicycle in 1947, meaning it has been making motorcycles for nearly 80 years now. While the company started in Japan, it has since expanded worldwide, building bikes in various countries around the world, including Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia, and China, and more.
Even as Honda is churning out motorcycles from these factories, it has been busy developing new models to launch in 2026. It has announced several available models across multiple categories, including adventure bikes, scooters, and dirt bikes for the model year. So, if you're looking to get a new motorcycle, you can definitely find a Honda bike that fits your taste or needs.
Given that, we decided to pick out some of the coolest Honda motorcycles we expect to hit the showrooms this year. We included the MSRP of each of these models, giving you a rough idea of how much you'll have to spend to get these two-wheelers into your garage.
XR150L
The XR150L is one of the cheapest motorcycles you can buy in 2026, but that doesn't mean that you're not getting much out of it. This dual-sport motorcycle straddles the best of both worlds — a capable bike that can handle off-road trails and a comfortable motorcycle that's good for stop-and-go riding along city streets. Honda designed it to be simple and rugged, aiming to make it an affordable and reliable option for beginners, commuters, and lighter or smaller dual-sport fans.
This motorcycle is powered by a 149cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. This is then supported by a steel frame, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of off-road driving, while its conventional fork suspension and single rear shock help maintain comfort on both dirt and pavement. You also get a large 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch wheel in the back, helping you maintain control over rough terrain and poorly maintained infrastructure while still offering stability as you cruise through city streets and mountain roads.
More importantly, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg just to get this bike. The XR150L starts at $3,399 (plus a $300 destination charge), making it one of the most affordable ways you can get mobility through town and country.
Dax 125
The Super Cub is one of the most reliable Honda motorcycles you can buy, but it looks pretty vanilla and is designed to cater to everyone. If you want the same reliability but desire something more distinctive, then you should look at the Dax 125. This model has been derived from the popular Super Cub through the CT series, but it comes with modern features that make riding easier. Aside from that, it's designed with old-school charm in mind, making it stand out from the crowd.
Even though it only features a small 124cc engine with a four-speed semi-automatic transmission, it is still capable of cruising up to 55 mph, even with two passengers on board (depending on their weight, of course). You also don't have to worry about shifting, as its centrifugal clutch design means that you don't need a clutch lever to engage or shift gears — just choose the gear you want with the left foot lever and it will operate automatically and smoothly as you get going.
The Dax 125 costs at least $4,199, and you'll have to shell out an extra $300 for the destination charge. But if you're after its iconic looks and design, this premium is worth paying for.
Monkey
You might be thrown off by the name Monkey, but it's one of Honda's most recognizable minibikes thanks to its retro appearance. The model just received a facelift for 2026 — while it still kept the original styling its fans know and love, the company added several modern features, like all-LED headlights and taillights, plus a full-LCD circular display for its speedometer and odometer.
This little retro bike isn't the fastest one on the market with its tiny 124cc single-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. But that is no issue because this isn't designed for speed. It's a commuter bike that is happiest puttering around town, enjoying life. Though it's not meant to go very fast, it still comes with front-wheel ABS for safety, and even with 12-inch wheels, it's still a pretty nimble bike. The Monkey has a tiny 1.5-gallon gas tank, but with an EPA rating of 162.6 MPG, one full tank could potentially last you several days inside the city.
One downside to the Monkey is that it's a bit pricey for its small stature, coming in at $4,399 with a $300 destination charge. But if you want a motorcycle that looks good, is easy to ride, and fits easily in the back of your pickup truck, then this retro bike is definitely worth every penny.
CB500 Hornet/CBR500R
After focusing on smaller motorcycles, we're now looking at the big boys of Honda's motorcycle lineup, starting with the CB500 Hornet. This is Honda's entry-level streetfighter, which originally hit the market in 2013. This bike comes with a 471cc two-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Its engine performance is slowed by dual-disc brakes up front and a single-disc brake at the rear, both equipped with ABS for safety and maneuverability.
If you find the CB500 Hornet the perfect fit for your riding style, but desire more performance, consider the CBR500R instead. This sports bike has practically the same specifications, but it's tuned for a sportier ride and a more aggressive riding position at the expense of a little bit of comfort. The differences between these two models are similar to what makes the CB650 and CBR650 different. The CB model is a naked street bike for day-to-day use, while the CBR is designed for more spirited riding
As one might expect, the sportier bike costs a bit more. The CB500 Hornet starts at $5,899 while the CBR500R costs $6,399, meaning you have to pay as $500 premium for the latter. Since these motorcycles are also larger than the previous models we've mentioned, they have a $600 destination charge.
NX500
While naked bikes are great for day-to-day commutes and sports bikes deliver speed and exhilaration, if you prefer taking the long way round on both dirt and pavement, Honda is continuing the NX500 for the 2026 model year. This adventure bike was first released in 2013 as the CB500X, but Honda renamed it in 2024 to set it apart from the CB500 family and give it its own distinct personality.
What makes this different from the CB500 Hornet is that Honda built this to be comfortable, not just as an urban cruiser, but also as a long-distance warrior. While it retains the same 471cc engine, six-speed manual transmission, and ABS brakes from the CB500 Hornet, the NX500 is taller, has a longer wheelbase, and a slightly greater fuel capacity, edging out the 4.5 gallons of the Hornet with a 4.7-gallon capacity. It also has a larger rake for better stability, especially at high speeds.
The NX500 starts at $6,899, with a destination charge of $600 — this makes it $1,000 more expensive than the CB500 Hornet and $500 pricier than the sporty CBR500R. But if you plan on going on long rides that will take you off the beaten trail, your body may thank you for spending that extra amount on this adventure bike.
SCL500
Some people love the retro looks of the Dax 125 and the Monkey, but find them too small. If you're one of them, you should look in the SCL500. Just like the NX500, it has the same engine, transmission, and brakes as the CB500 Hornet and the CBR500R, but Honda built it with a scrambler-style body and frame. This gave it a natural, upright riding position that delivers an easy, comfortable ride for up to two people.
Despite its old-school aesthetics, this bike comes with several modern features for your convenience and safety. It comes standard with ABS brakes and LED lights, plus an LCD screen that displays crucial information, such as gear position and fuel consumption. More importantly, engine components are placed at an optimal position near the SCL500's center of gravity, helping give the motorcycle a docile ride and making it perfect for both new riders and seasoned motorcyclists.
You can get the SCL500 starting at $6,999, but you'll have to pay an extra $600 for the destination charge. This makes it the most expensive option among Honda's 500-series bikes, but it's also one of the most iconic.
CB650R/CBR650R E-Clutch
Experienced riders who find the Honda CB500 Hornet a bit too small may consider looking at the CB650R or CBR650R. These two models share the same powertrain — a 649cc four-cylinder engine with a six-speed manual transmission that utilizes Honda's E-Clutch technology, which automates the clutch engagement on these motorcycles. But for the sport riders who enjoy more control over their shifts, these bikes still come with a manual clutch lever, allowing you to override the computer.
Since these bikes come with more powerful engines, Honda also equipped them with dual 310 mm discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a single 240 mm disc at the rear for added braking power. They also come standard with ABS, helping you maintain control during sudden stops and emergency braking. Both of these motorcycles are also equipped with LED headlights and a five-inch full-color TFT screen with a customizable display to suit your preferences.
Pricing for the naked street fighter CB650R starts at $8,699, while the fairing-equipped CBR650R is $500 more expensive at $9,199, with both models getting a $600 destination charge. These are more expensive than the entry-level Honda 500-series motorcycles, but you're getting a larger four-cylinder engine that delivers more power in a middleweight sportbike.
NC750X DCT
This is the second adventure bike on our list of cool Honda motorcycles, delivering the best of both worlds for daily use and long-distance riding. The NC750X DCT comes with a more powerful 745cc parallel-twin engine and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. This results in quick, seamless gear shifting that gives you a smooth ride, reducing the stress and fatigue caused by gear-change shock. It also uses throttle-by-wire control and offers four shifting schedules, allowing you to customize how easy or spirited the bike will respond to your throttle inputs.
The NC750X DCT also offers several electronic controls, allowing you to change the bike's feel to your preference. There are five Riding Modes that adjust power levels, engine braking, and torque control — Sport, Rain, and Standard, plus two more customizable user modes. You can also manage rear-wheel traction with Honda Selectable Torque Control, or HSTC, through three different levels, or switch it off if you want full manual control.
You will have to shell out at least $9,499 to purchase this mid-range adventure bike. And when you add the $600 destination charge on the NC750X DCT, that means you're paying over $10,000 for this motorcycle. This might seem like a pretty penny, but the performance and technology that this model offers do come at a cost.
Montesa Cota 4RT 260R/301RR
If dual-sport bikes aren't enough to satisfy your desire for an off-road adventure, Honda is offering the Montesa Cota 4RT 260R and 301RR. These are hardcore trials bikes that are built with off-road performance in mind, so don't expect creature comforts on these models. Honda consulted with FIM World Champion Toni Bou during the development of these models, helping them set the benchmark in their category.
The 2026 Montesa Cota 4RT comes in two flavors — the 260R with its 259cc engine and the 301RR with its larger 298cc engine. The former is designed for those who want a highly capable bike while still maintaining accessibility and affordability, while the latter is for competition-level performance. But whichever model you choose, you're getting maximum mobility with its 26.7-inch seat height, as well as several protective barriers around the front-brake caliper, an aluminum skid plate with rubber protection under the engine, and a carbon fiber clutch guard. This allows it to absorb the punishment of the toughest trials while helping you stay agile with its low seat area.
Given that these are competition-focused bikes, they're also priced accordingly. The 260R starts at $9,849, while the more powerful 301RR begins at $12,949. Each bike also demands a $600 delivery fee.
CB1000 Hornet SP
Literbikes are among the fastest street motorcycles available, with a majority of the most powerful Japanese sports motorcycles equipped with engines displacing around 1000 cc. However, unlike many supercars, you do not have to spend an arm and a leg for supercar performance. This is where the CB1000 Hornet SP comes in.
This naked street bike comes with a 1000cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine mated to a six-speed manual. All that power is managed by two 17-inch wheels, with the front equipped with dual 310mm disc brakes with four-piston Brembo calipers, while the back sports a single 240mm disc. Aside from that, they're both equipped with ABS to ensure maneuverability and safety, especially in emergency stops.
You'll also be spoiled for tech with the CB1000 Hornet SP, featuring a 5-inch full-color instrument display and Honda RoadSync. The latter lets you connect your phone to your motorcycle via Honda's tech management app, letting you use your iOS or Android device for navigation and the option to make calls and listen to music via a Bluetooth helmet headset.
When you compare the CB1000 Hornet SP to some motorcycles on our list, you'll find that it is quite pricey at $10,999 plus a $775 destination charge. You'll be hard-pressed to find a sports car that offers the same kind of performance and adrenaline for the same price, making this 1000cc street bike your gateway to "budget" adrenaline.
NT1100 DCT
The NT1100 DCT is the first sport touring bike on our list. Now, these types of bikes are modeled after sport bikes for the speed they deliver, but offer much more in terms of comfort. This makes them ideal for high-speed long-distance riding that would be uncomfortable or impractical on a pure sportbike. Despite being built for the open road, Honda still managed to keep them agile for driving in tight city streets and remain comfortable and practical for your day-to-day needs.
Honda added several features to this motorcycle to make riding convenient. For example, its fairings envelope the rider, offering them protection from the wind and weather while cruising along the highway, and it also has a five-stage adjustable windscreen that you can change on the fly. It comes with two separate seats (unlike some smaller motorcycles that only come with a single, longer one), ensuring that both the rider and the passenger remain comfortable even on long rides.
If you want to get your hands on this bike, be prepared to spend at least $11,999, plus a $775 destination charge. This might seem like a lot, but you're essentially getting two bikes in one with the NT1100 DCT.
Africa Twin
Honda claims the Africa Twin is the original adventure touring motorcycle and that this model is its offering for those who want to go anywhere on a two-wheeler. This bike is available in four trims, all of which are powered by a 1084cc liquid-cooled engine with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed DCT.
The base Africa Twin is ideal for riders who prefer a powerful dual-sport bike that they can take off-road, while the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES is ideal for those who want a more comfortable ride and anticipate spending more time on the highways without sacrificing the motorcycle's off-road capabilities. It includes less suspension travel than the base model. The ES also comes with Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (EERA), which allows the bike's suspension to dynamically adjust to surface conditions.
The Africa Twin has a base price of $15,199, but you'll have to shell out more if you want the higher trims. The most expensive variant with a DCT and the EERA will set you back $18,599, plus you'll have to pay a $775 destination charge.
CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
If you want a motorbike that you can push to its limits on the race track but still bring you home at the end of the day, look no further than the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. This is Honda's flagship supersport model, and was built using Honda Racing's experience developing MotoGP bikes.
While this has a similar 999.9cc inline-four engine as the other bikes we listed above, it uses special components that reduce friction and weight while increasing durability. It also features a throttle-by-wire system that delivers power in a linear manner, ensuring precise throttle inputs, as well as a plethora of electronic controls to help you manage the motorcycle.
As one would expect, this halo motorcycle comes at a price — the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP has a starting price of $28,999, with an additional $775 destination charge. Even though this is more than twice the price of most of the motorbikes in our list, you're getting supercar performance in Honda's premier street-legal sport bike.