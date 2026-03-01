13 Of The Coolest Honda Motorcycles Coming Out In 2026, And What They Cost

Although Honda is known for legendary sports cars like the Honda Civic Type-R and the Honda NSX, it didn't get its start with four-wheeled vehicles. Founder Soichiro Honda began the business with a motorized bicycle in 1947, meaning it has been making motorcycles for nearly 80 years now. While the company started in Japan, it has since expanded worldwide, building bikes in various countries around the world, including Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia, and China, and more.

Even as Honda is churning out motorcycles from these factories, it has been busy developing new models to launch in 2026. It has announced several available models across multiple categories, including adventure bikes, scooters, and dirt bikes for the model year. So, if you're looking to get a new motorcycle, you can definitely find a Honda bike that fits your taste or needs.

Given that, we decided to pick out some of the coolest Honda motorcycles we expect to hit the showrooms this year. We included the MSRP of each of these models, giving you a rough idea of how much you'll have to spend to get these two-wheelers into your garage.