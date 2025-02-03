What Is The Honda E-Clutch And How Is It Different From A Regular Motorcycle Clutch?

A regular motorcycle clutch has a basic yet important purpose: to temporarily disconnect the engine from the transmission during shifts. The left lever — which you pull when changing gears — is hydraulically mated to a circular clutch assembly that's positioned near the engine. A manual clutch relies on driver input to disengage the drivetrain, which powers the rear wheel. While its design is effective, it demands precision, which can be challenging for new riders. The E-Clutch, on the other hand, uses a network of sensors and actuators that work in real-time to manage the shifting processes.

Advertisement

One awesome feature of the E-Clutch is its ability to switch between manual and automatic modes, with the automatic as the default. To engage, simply start the bike in neutral, shift into gear, and let the ECU electronically handle the clutch operation. This dual functionality provides riders with the freedom to use the clutch lever manually when desired, a capability absent in traditional clutches. While shifting without a clutch is possible on a manual bike — like when it is in motion — it could damage your transmission.

Another notable difference between the E-Clutch and a regular manual clutch is in safety during emergency stops. You have to pull the manual clutch in when you hit the panic brake to prevent an engine stall. Then when you're in the clear, simply downshift and go. But it's challenging to remember the clutch when you're in an emergency. The E-Clutch, on the other hand, lets you stop in any gear, thanks to its ability to manage power delivery. It will keep running even when you come to a full stop in sixth gear. A warning light prompts the rider to downshift, but the motorcycle remains operational. Riders can even resume motion from a complete stop and get back on the road in the same sixth gear, though the acceleration will be a little sluggish. This makes the E-Clutch a safer and more convenient alternative.

Advertisement