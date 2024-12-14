5 Of The Fastest V8 Motorcycles Ever Made

Glenn Curtiss condensed a tremendous amount of innovation into a period of a few years in the early 20th Century. He started in 1902 with a one-cylinder, three horsepower engines and developed an eight-horse V-twin the following year. His ability to produce light and powerful engines captured the interest of the nascent aeronautical industry, and interest from that sector prompted him to build his first V8 engine.

By this point, he was an accomplished motorcycle racer, and he directed his team to build a two-wheeler that could support the V8. The machine they produced had some design anomalies that were necessary to accommodate the massive motor. The seat was placed well behind the engine to keep the rider's legs from getting burned by the exhaust heat; this required the use of long handlebars that landed handling somewhere on the spectrum between delicate and dangerous.

These quirks didn't stop Curtiss from setting a land speed record on the bike in January 1907. Florida Speed Carnival officials refused to sanction the bike in any official category, so Curtiss made his record-setting run as an exhibition. On the sands of Ormond Beach, Curtiss took 2 miles to get up to speed, another mile to set a new record at 136 mph, and 2 more miles to bring the bike to a stop.

