How Fast Is The Ducati Panigale V4, And Is It Even Street Legal?

Ducati is a brand synonymous with the term "superbike," known for consistently improving on its legacy of fast, high-performance motorcycles that are equal parts luxury and aggression. This includes the Panigale V4, which is revving into 2025 with even more features, an upgraded design, and more power. While this may mean faster speeds, how does that affect the legality of riding this beast through the streets or highways with regular traffic?

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 has a 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that's actually the same as its predecessor, but it now has new camshafts for more valve lift and updated variable-length intake horns to further spread torque. Now, the Panigale V4 has a torque peak of 11,250 RPM, reaches 216 HP, and maxes out at 13,500 RPM. Does this mean it's any faster than previous years? Surprisingly, not really, which means it's also still legal to ride in the streets.