How The Daimler Reitwagen Blazed A Trail For The Motorcycles Of Today

Technology is a wonderful thing and almost comical to look back on. After all, out of context, the specs of the innovative devices of the past are more than a little lackluster. For instance, the Wright Brothers' iconic Wright Flyer had a not-so-mighty 12 horsepower, while Carl Benz's 1885 car boasted 0.75 horsepower. It's not just about the numbers, though, but about what these extraordinary machines represented.

Just as the innovation of the Wrights led the industry to the most advanced fighter jets today, the creators of the first motorcycles inspired a process of more than a century of technological development and refinement. Admirers of the likes of the Top Oil-Ack Attack that achieved the Guinness World Record for Fastest Motorcycle Speed Achieved (376.3 mph) in September 2010 owe a lot of respect to the Daimler Reitwagen, its rather distant ancestor.

This remarkable machine from 1885 was a real pioneer in motorcycle history. For some, it was the very beginning of that history. It's a story that anyone interested in motor vehicles should be familiar with.