12 Of The Cheapest Motorcycles You Can Buy In 2026

Back in 2005, a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, which was top of the model range even back then, would run buyers the astronomical sum of $10,999. Cut to the present, and we see that a 2025 version of the same ZX-10R now costs $17,999 as a base msrp, and that's before tacking on an $840 destination freight charge. It is a similar story with the Yamaha YZF-R1, which is undoubtedly one of the most legendary Yamaha motorcycles of all time. In 2005, it had exactly the same price as the Ninja ZX-10R, at $10,999, but in 2025, that msrp had climbed to $18,999, with a destination fee of $625. The point we're trying to make is that everything has gotten pricier, and so have motorcycles, with very few true entry-level motorcycles left on the market.

Everything seems to be priced above the $5,000 mark, which is not exactly what one would call "affordable," even in today's market. However, there is some good news: there are still a few motorcycles — many of which are actually from reputed brands — that can be had for under that price point. Now, there will be tradeoffs, such as lower displacement, missing quality-of-life features, and basically no tech other than basic safety systems — and in some cases, not even that. With all that said, here are 12 of the most pocket-friendly bikes on the market in 2026.