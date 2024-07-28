6 Of The Most Legendary Yamaha Motorcycles Every Enthusiast Should Know About

Yamaha is one of the biggest names in motorcycles. The company began in 1887, with founder Torakusu Yamaha first developing a reputation as a musical instrument manufacturer. Yamaha Corporation and Yamaha Motor split into two separate entities almost a century later, but it's clear that motorcycles have become one of the company's most famous products.

Yamaha's motorcycle portfolio contains everything from the rather modest yet rather brilliant Chappy to the intriguing three-wheeled tourer that is the Niken GT. Everyone has their own favorite Yamaha model, and it'll depend entirely on what you're looking for in a bike: a comfortable and practical model you can ride yourself, a state-of-the-art racer you can watch screaming around the track (or scream yourself), or a rarity you can keep under wraps or admire in museums.

We've already ranked a selection of the fastest bikes in Yamaha's history, but it takes more than speed alone to make a motorcycle iconic. From their specs to their unique places in Yamaha's story, each of these bikes has that special something that makes them legendary. Some have long since gone out of production, one was a concept model that may never reach that stage, and some you may even own yourself. All, however, are impressive and influential models.