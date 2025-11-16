Why Do So Many People Hate CFMOTO Motorcycles? Here's What You Need To Know

China's CFMOTO has made quite a splash with its motorcycles, gaining significant attention and fast growth within global motorcycle markets, especially in Europe. One reason for this could be its price point, as CFMOTO motorcycles are cheaper to buy compared to competitors. However, many riders still express hesitation about buying one when considering a new or used bike. Some believe that CFMOTO being built in China is a cause for concern due to built quality and standards leading to unreliability and problems receiving parts. A Reddit thread asking, "What are your opinions on CFMOTO motorcycles?" drew a wide mix of responses.

Many owners shared their positive experiences, with comments saying things like "They're advancing at an exponential rate," and "Considering the quality of Chinese EVs these days, I'd imagine they'll corner the electric bike market soon." Others raved about its value, calling CFMOTO "great bikes for the price." Still, some riders expressed uncertainty or concerns about its reliability. One rider noted, "They don't feel janky at first, but the issues start to pile up. Another mentioned, "The biggest downside is the availability of aftermarket and replacement parts, since everything comes from overseas." A third commented, "I think most folks are waiting for time to pass before forming an opinion." You could go down an endless rabbit hole of negative experiences, but what are the common issues?