Why Do So Many People Hate CFMOTO Motorcycles? Here's What You Need To Know
China's CFMOTO has made quite a splash with its motorcycles, gaining significant attention and fast growth within global motorcycle markets, especially in Europe. One reason for this could be its price point, as CFMOTO motorcycles are cheaper to buy compared to competitors. However, many riders still express hesitation about buying one when considering a new or used bike. Some believe that CFMOTO being built in China is a cause for concern due to built quality and standards leading to unreliability and problems receiving parts. A Reddit thread asking, "What are your opinions on CFMOTO motorcycles?" drew a wide mix of responses.
Many owners shared their positive experiences, with comments saying things like "They're advancing at an exponential rate," and "Considering the quality of Chinese EVs these days, I'd imagine they'll corner the electric bike market soon." Others raved about its value, calling CFMOTO "great bikes for the price." Still, some riders expressed uncertainty or concerns about its reliability. One rider noted, "They don't feel janky at first, but the issues start to pile up. Another mentioned, "The biggest downside is the availability of aftermarket and replacement parts, since everything comes from overseas." A third commented, "I think most folks are waiting for time to pass before forming an opinion." You could go down an endless rabbit hole of negative experiences, but what are the common issues?
What CFMOTO owners are actually complaining about
CFMOTO has a joint venture with KTM, which means that KTM engine designs are used under licence by CFMOTO in some cases. But this partnership doesn't cover everything. The most reported issues across the brand's models begin with overall build quality and the bike's weight. Some owners complain that the materials feel cheap and that the bike has a heavier frame compared to other motorcycles with similar displacements, which can affect performance and handling. Dealership parts and support are another issue owners tend to face, according to Reddit, Facebook, and other owner forums.
North America tends to get the most complaints due to a limited dealership network and difficulty with wait times to get replacement parts and aftermarket accessories. CFMOTO owners have also cited various minor electrical problems, such as horns dying, dim headlights, charging issues due to faulty fuses, or an inaccurate gear indicator sensor. All of these raise concern over the manufacturer's factory warranty, which has been criticized for easily being voided for unauthorized mods, and the inconsistent quality of service you may get if you actually need to use it. An important aspect of any vehicle purchase is the resale value it will have later. This also appears to be another thing to worry about because the bike's resale value has a tendency to be lower compared to more established manufacturers due to the mixed perceptions of the brand's long-term reliability.
CFMOTO isn't all bad
With all the hate out there, some riders also say that CFMOTO motorcycles are reliable in their experience. The brand has made serious strides since the company was founded in 1989 in Hangzhou, China, and even though its American popularity might be behind Asia and Europe, the company is doing pretty well in those targeted markets. It's hard to say if CFMOTO will have the same success in America, but building more service centers, and improving access to spare parts and accessories, in addition to reducing the bike's weight, could be a great place to start.
Some specific models have good feedback and reviews, the first being its "naked" style 650NK, known for its power and urban agility. If a 650 cc engine isn't enough, then the 700CL-X or 700CL-X Sport may suit you better. Each motorcycle draws on different influences for a unique riding experience. Like anything, CFMOTO has its pros and cons; if the price and style have caught your eye, make sure to check for parts availability, accessories, and service centers nearby to make ownership easier.