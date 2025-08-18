Where Are CFMOTO Motorcycles Made, And Why Are They So Cheap?

If you are just getting into motorcycles, you probably haven't heard of CFMOTO, and you won't be alone. While the motorcycle manufacturer is more than 35 years old, having been founded in 1989, their motorbikes are fairly new to the U.S. market. If you know anything about motorcycles, you'll know that reputation is everything.

Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Limited is actually a Chinese motorcycle company based in Hangzhou, China. However, they've been doing business in America since 2002, and officially set up CFMOTO USA in Plymouth, Minnesota, in 2007. The Chinese bike manufacturer is quite big in the U.S., especially on the four-wheeler ATV side of things, and only recently began pushing two-wheelers in North America.

Here's where things get a little interesting. CFMOTO has a reputation for developing motorcycles at competitive prices, and their strategy is undercutting their competition. Now, you might wonder, are they turning a profit? The short answer is yes. Nearly all CFMOTO engines and bikes are built in-house in China, allowing them to take full advantage of the country's massive supply chain and low labor costs. Think of it as a family-run bakery that grows all its ingredients — because it handles everything itself, it can offer lower prices than its competition, while still turning a healthy profit from customers looking for cheap, fresh food.