Who Makes CFMOTO Engines & Where Are Their Off-Road Vehicles Produced?

CFMOTO is one of the major players in the off-roading automotive scene, plying its trade in rugged motorcycles like the 450MT, ATVs like the CFORCE 1000, and the parts that make them up. The brand has been around since 1989, and you can find its products alongside other big names like Polaris and Can-Am. CFMOTO bills its vehicles as "made for the American dream," able to withstand rides through both rocky, uneven riverbeds and shifting sand dunes.

Since the brand and its products make appearances all over the world, it's understandable to wonder where, exactly, it's all coming from. Perhaps more importantly, how can CFMOTO products be so affordable compared to their contemporaries? It's no big secret — CFMOTO just has a lot of experience in creating reliable off-roading parts and vehicles and selling them at an attractive price. Here's a quick overview of the brand's history, location, and production process.