6 Harbor Freight Finds Useful For Motorcycle & ATV Owners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Harbor Freight has built a reputation for selling tools and supplies at extremely competitive prices. This makes it an extremely tempting storefront for those looking to build up their home garage. Wondering around the isles of these bargain hardware stores can feel a bit like treasure hunting as you search through the store's impressive catalog. There are all kinds of great deals on display, and the store's regular sales can make some of the bargains even more tempting. Harbor Freight has useful products for everything from carpentry to home repair, but their main demographic is home auto mechanics. But what about tools for those who prefer less traditional vehicles?

Motorcycle and ATV owners generally have a much harder time finding hardware to suit their specific needs. They often have to resort to more expensive specialty stores for some of the harder-to-find components for their vehicle, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't try to save money where they can. You probably already know you can get a decent ratchet set and lots of other tools that are must-haves for every home garage, but there are a few finds waiting amidst Harbor Freight's inventory that you might not be expecting. I've been riding a motorcycle for 15 years, and I've found that one of the best ways to find good, affordable gear is to check out what products are on offer and see what people are saying about each of them to gauge their quality. Here are a few great items that can be found at Harbor Freight that Motorcycle and ATV owners will appreciate.