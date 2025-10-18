Are CFMoto Motorcycles Reliable? Here's What Riders Say

If you've never heard of CFMoto, you aren't alone. They're a relatively new manufacturer of motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides — at least by American standards. CFMoto was founded in 1989, but has only been selling motorcycles in the U.S. since the early 2000s. They're expanding in recent years and bringing all sorts of new products to the market these days, with a full lineup of bikes for 2026. Currently, CFMoto offers over a dozen different motorcycles of varying sizes and capabilities, from tiny, sub-$2k electric off-roaders like the CFX-2E, all the way up to 800cc adventure touring bikes like the Ibex 800 E.

With its relatively recent arrival on the scene, however, there's speculation about the reliability of its bikes. Riders are hesitant to trust a new brand with limited history, especially a motorcycle brand that is so cheap compared to its rivals. Luckily, CFMoto owners are happy to take to the forums and tell everyone about their experience. It seems as if it's a mixed bag depending on who you talk to. Lots of owners report many miles of trouble free riding. But there are just as many riders complaining about things like build quality and availability of parts.