CFMoto's 2026 Motorcycle Lineup Goes All-In On America

CFMoto's 2026 lineup leaves no doubt about its plans for the American market. At the center is the all-new 675NK, a naked middleweight that signals just how far the brand has come. Built on the same platform as the 675SR-R sportbike, the NK swaps the full fairing for a stripped-back streetfighter design with taller bars, lower pegs, and relaxed ergonomics. At $7,499, it undercuts rivals like the Honda CB650R and Triumph Trident while offering a similar or higher level of performance.

The star of the show is its engine. The 674cc triple produces a claimed 95 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 51.6 lb-ft of torque at 8,250 rpm. Power is delivered through a six-speed gearbox with a standard quickshifter. Braking is handled by dual J.Juan front discs with ABS, and suspension comes from KYB, featuring upside-down forks and a monoshock, both adjustable. With a curb weight of 417 pounds and a seat height of 31.9 inches, it's accessible without being watered down.

Electronics play a big role here, too. Dual-stage traction control, tire pressure monitoring, and a curved 5-inch TFT dash with smartphone connectivity via the RideSync app all come standard. CFMoto has made it clear that RideSync will remain free in the U.S., putting rumors of subscription fees to rest. Available in Glacier White or Tundra Gray, the 675NK is a statement that CFMoto intends to compete head-to-head with long-established brands on performance and price.