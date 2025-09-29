CFMoto's 2026 Motorcycle Lineup Goes All-In On America
CFMoto's 2026 lineup leaves no doubt about its plans for the American market. At the center is the all-new 675NK, a naked middleweight that signals just how far the brand has come. Built on the same platform as the 675SR-R sportbike, the NK swaps the full fairing for a stripped-back streetfighter design with taller bars, lower pegs, and relaxed ergonomics. At $7,499, it undercuts rivals like the Honda CB650R and Triumph Trident while offering a similar or higher level of performance.
The star of the show is its engine. The 674cc triple produces a claimed 95 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 51.6 lb-ft of torque at 8,250 rpm. Power is delivered through a six-speed gearbox with a standard quickshifter. Braking is handled by dual J.Juan front discs with ABS, and suspension comes from KYB, featuring upside-down forks and a monoshock, both adjustable. With a curb weight of 417 pounds and a seat height of 31.9 inches, it's accessible without being watered down.
Electronics play a big role here, too. Dual-stage traction control, tire pressure monitoring, and a curved 5-inch TFT dash with smartphone connectivity via the RideSync app all come standard. CFMoto has made it clear that RideSync will remain free in the U.S., putting rumors of subscription fees to rest. Available in Glacier White or Tundra Gray, the 675NK is a statement that CFMoto intends to compete head-to-head with long-established brands on performance and price.
Updates to the 450 series and Papio
While the 675NK grabs the spotlight, CFMoto has made sure its popular 450 lineup gets meaningful improvements. The 450SS sportbike, already praised for packing a lot of value into its price, sees a revised ECU map that boosts output slightly to 51 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 29.5 lb-ft of torque at 7,750 rpm.
That bump isn't huge, but paired with sharper throttle response, it makes the bike feel more alive. Bosch software updates improve the ABS and traction control, while a new windscreen reshapes airflow. A front brake cooling duct adds consistency, and the TFT dash interface has been updated. The MSRP remains highly competitive at $5,699, with color options of Nebula White and Nebula Black.
The 450CL-C cruiser also sees refinements. It keeps the same 449cc parallel twin but now adds a redesigned seat for improved comfort, a standard heel shifter, and two-tone 16-inch wheels with CST cruiser tires. Cosmetic tweaks include a larger rear fender, while finishes are updated to keep the bike fresh. Pricing climbs slightly to $5,799, with Nebula Black and Teal Green as options.
Even the smallest models haven't been ignored. The Papio SS and CL mini bikes now include traction control, unusual at this displacement level. The SS also gains a full fairing and higher-mounted clip-ons, making it a bit sportier while still approachable at 251 pounds curb weight. Both minis, powered by a 126cc single, remain at $3,299 and are available in Nebula White, Clay Yellow, or Nebula White for the CL.
Wider distribution and a bigger push in the States
Beyond new models and updates, CFMoto is tackling a long-standing issue for U.S. riders: availability. The 675SS and Ibex 450 will now see wider distribution across American dealerships, addressing complaints that certain models were hard to find. With over 700 dealer locations already covering powersports products nationwide, that expansion means shorter wait times and stronger support for riders considering the brand.
The lineup is also expanding beyond gasoline engines. Alongside the motorcycles, CFMoto is bringing in the new CFX-5E, a youth-oriented electric dirtbike that joins the existing CFX-2E. Powered by a 4-kW motor and a swappable 44-volt battery, it offers four speed modes ranging from 15 to 43 mph and a claimed 62 miles of range. With a 26.7-inch seat height, magnetic safety tether, and a $2,599 price, it shows the company isn't ignoring the entry-level electric segment.
Altogether, the 2026 lineup signals an aggressive U.S. strategy. From the triple-powered 675NK to refinements across the 450 range, traction control on the Papio minis, a youth-focused electric, and wider model availability, CFMoto is doubling down on its bid to be taken seriously in America, despite being manufactured in China.