CL Vs. SS Papio Motorcycles: What's The Difference?

Running down the specs list, it's easier to note what the two bikes have in common versus where they differ. The pair share an engine, transmission, wheelbase, and even weight. They differ slightly with seat height where the Papio SS comes in just a smidge higher at 29.9 inches compared to 29.1. Going from there, the suspension, rims, and brakes are all the same — so the only real difference is their tires.

The question you have to ask yourself is where you're going to do most of your riding. If you plan on sticking to the highways, then the Papio CL is the choice for you as that's what the tires are best designed to do. If you want to go off the beaten path, you'll benefit from the SS's tires. At the end of the day, both are small, affordable bikes that boast a 126cc engine that tops out around 75 mph.

The way these bikes are priced — starting at $3,299 — makes them excellent starter bikes if you decide to stray away from the big players in the motorcycle industry. There are plenty of first-party accessories you can purchase to help spice up your bike and help it stand out. That makes the price rise, but the base price still comes in much lower than many of the most affordable bikes from competitors, including the Honda Grom.